Casino group secures city centre lease in the year’s most significant deal so far

GAMING AND CASINO company MERKUR has agreed the largest office letting of the year in Milton Keynes.

MERKUR Casino UK has signed a ten-year lease on 12,541 sq ft of office space on the second floor at Matrix House, at North Fourth Street in Central Milton Keynes.

Nick Bosworth, senior surveyor at commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond in Milton Keynes, acted on behalf of the landlord in securing the deal.

“MERKUR Casino UK were looking to move their head office operation to a one floor self-contained suite,” Mr Bosworth said. “Matrix House is a fantastic fit for the company and the rent agreed was highly competitive in comparison to other rents in Milton Keynes.”

The MERKUR Casino UK group operates a number of venues throughout the UK with over 225 adult gaming centres under the MERKUR Slots brand, one casino under the MERKUR Casino brand, three bingo clubs under the MERKUR Bingo brand and three family entertainment centres.

Matthew Bowen, head of agency at Kirkby Diamond, said: “There are only a limited number of enquiries for offices in the size range of 8,000-12,0000 sq ft, with just four agent lead enquiries since April of this year. Needless to say, we are very happy to have secured such a high-quality tenant.”

In November last year, Policy Expert agreed a lease on 23,000 sq ft of office space at Exchange House, at Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, while CoSpace Group agreed a deal on 18,799 sq ft of office space at Elder House, Central Milton Keynes, last December.