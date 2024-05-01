Organisers eye a fundraising record as the Franklins £50 Challenge nears completion

PEDAL power is surging businesses in Milton Keynes towards a record fundraising total for four city-based charities in the Franklins £50 Challenge.

The challenge – a total 41 teams across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have been given £50 to use to grow into more money for their chosen charity – is due to end on May 24.

A total of more than £10,000 has been raised so far and organiser Franklins Solicitors is hoping to top last year’s record fundraising total of £20,000.

The race is on to be the best-performing team with fundraising events including retro movie nights, six-aside football tournaments, 12-hour bike rides and abseiling down the Northampton Lift Tower.

“This year’s teams have really put their entrepreneurial skills to the test and come up with so many creative ways to raise money for local charities,” said Franklins partner and head of business services Andrea Smith. “The aim of this year’s challenge is to fight hunger, fuel wellness and change local lives and with so much money already raised we hope to bring about positive change throughout Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.”

Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities. The eight charities benefiting from this year’s challenge are, in Milton Keynes, Willen Hospice, MK Act, Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA – MK. In Northamptonshire, the money will go to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the Northampton Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.