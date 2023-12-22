BID funds emergency lifesaver kits at city centre venues

LIFE-SAVING bleed control kits have been provided to 14 venues across Central Milton Keynes, thanks to MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

The kits are designed to control bleeding in an emergency where someone is suffering from a catastrophic bleed, whether it is from an assault, a fall or a road traffic collision. Each kit contains dressings, chest seals, tourniquets, gloves, scissors and an instruction guide and can be used to stem bleeding until the paramedics arrive.

The City Centre Barwatch group requested that the kits be provided to bars and pubs in the city centre. Staff will receive training on how to use the kit should a member of the public be injured at or near their venue.

MyMiltonKeynes BID chief executive Jill Farnsworth said: “These kits really can save lives and, while we hope they are never needed, we now can be confident that if someone is seriously injured at or near one of these venues, the staff will be able to assist and help prevent the tragic loss of life.”

The provision of the bleed control kits is as a result of campaigning by Jason Fathers who lost his son Jay in a knife attack in 2021 and Joe McMahon, from the nightclub Pink Punters, who has worked with Jason to champion the importance of the equipment.

Tom Miell, chair of Barwatch in Milton Keynes city centre and general manager of Popworld said: “We are really pleased to work with the BID to make this project happen and would like to thank Jason Fathers, who has dedicated so much time and energy to raising awareness of the difference the kits make.”

Members of the public who witness an incident should always call 999 and ask for the ambulance service in a life-threatening emergency. The kits are designed to be easy to use in the moments immediately after a medical emergency.