Good morning… and welcome to #LoveMKDay

TODAY’S the day… yes, it’s #LoveMK Day once again.

Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s official tourism organisation, is once again asking the people of Milton Keynes to help celebrate #LoveMK Day today (Thursday May 2) on the biggest one-day social media celebration of Milton Keynes.

Now in its 12th year, #LoveMK Day promotes Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination and asks businesses, employees and residents to harness the pride that many have in the place they call home.

Over the last few months, DMK has been asking residents and visitors what their favourite things are about Milton Keynes to compile the top ten list of what you LOVE about MK… and the results are in:

#LOVEMK TOP TEN

The many green spaces, parks and lakes for everyone to enjoy Getting around is easy – the roundabouts, the grid system and the redways MK Dons FC Thriving independent restaurant and street food scene The millions of trees, especially the spring-time blossom or the rich autumn colours Stunning collection of public art – over 260 pieces throughout the city Starship delivery robots Retail therapy – both the big shopping centres and the unique market towns The Grand Union Canal winding through the very heart of the city Having fun at Xscape Milton Keynes

Today, DMK and partners throughout the city are asking the MK social media community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their posts and get creative with that hashtag – paint it, sew it, bake it, make it out of flowers… you name it – they want to see it.

“We’re proud to have compiled a definitive list of why people #LoveMK so much,” said DMK’s marketing manager Carys Underwood. “The many green spaces top the list and it’s no surprise – we’re known as the city in the country, with over 22 million trees, our much-utilised lakes, rich woodland and the plethora of parks for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“But it’s also interesting to see the love for some of the quirkier aspects of the city like our roundabouts and the much-loved Starship Robots.”

Find out more about Destination Milton Keynes or #LoveMK Day on their social media channels @DestinationMK or at www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk