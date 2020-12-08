Airport boss welcomes ‘Test to Release’ scheme

‘A vital first step in restoring confidence in air travel’, says London Luton CEO as passenger numbers fall by 90% in November

…………

PASSENGER numbers at London Luton Airport fell by 90% in November as the second national lockdown banned all but essential international travel.

The airport welcomed 105,000 passengers – around 10% of the figure for November last year. However, numbers are expected to increase in December – although remain at an historic low – after the government announced the introduction of its Test to Release scheme for aviation.

From December 15, following a private coronavirus test, travellers will be able to end self-isolation after five days rather than the 14 currently required.

Alberto Martin

London Luton chief executive Alberto Martin said: “We welcome the introduction of the new Test to Release scheme for aviation. It is a vital first step in restoring confidence in air travel and supporting the airport’s gradual recovery.

“We hope to welcome more passengers back to the airport in December, particularly as people look to reunite with loved ones over the Christmas break.

“We also continue to press government to work with the aviation industry to find ways to eliminate the need to quarantine altogether through faster, better and cheaper testing methods. This will be essential for protecting as many jobs as possible and supporting the UK’s economic recovery after the devastating effects of the coronavirus.”

Throughout the pandemic, London Luton has implemented a series of measures to keep passengers safe, which have been recognised by the Airports Council International Airport Health Accreditation programme. These include enhanced cleaning, installation of hand sanitiser units and use of protective screens throughout the terminal.

Further information can be found on the airport’s website.

November also saw the airport named among the UK’s top airports by Conde Nast Traveller, as well as being shortlisted in the UKCXA Customer Service Awards 2020. It comes as the majority of passengers using the airport rate it outstanding or good according to industry regulator the Civil Aviation Authority.

…………