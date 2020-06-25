Video firm beats lockdown to produce Miss England live streams

A VIDEO production company is working with the organisers of the Miss England beauty pageant to ensure the competition goes ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Miss England Semi-Finals and Grand Finals will take place via Zoom linked to live streaming with public voting.

The Miss England 2020 Semis will be broadcast live on July 31 at 7.30pm. The event will be hosted by a small team with safe distancing, including judges, hosts and entertainers, video clips of contestants in action, and live interviews with the panel of judges.

The show will be produced by The Video News Factory, a business based at Kiln Farm in Milton Keynes. It and Miss England successfully completed a pilot test for the production last month and the service is now live and available for people to vote on this link with 22 contestants already on board and more to join shortly.

Watch and vote in the Miss England Semi-Finals here.

The Video News Factory worked with Miss England on last year’s competition, broadcasting the grand final to more than 14,000 viewers around the world. Managing director John Allard said: “We are delighted to be able to offer an innovative way to help them continue their sterling work with a great competition that adds tremendous value to both the contestants and society at large by celebrating ‘Beauty with a purpose’.”

Miss England managing director Angie Beasley added: “This is our second year of working with The Video News Factory, who have helped us innovate and develop exciting new formats to showcase our competition. Last year they helped enable our 2019 Grand Final reach well over 14,000 viewers across the world and we look forward to even greater success in 2020.”

The Miss England winner will go forward to represent her home nation in the Miss World contest. Contestants are encouraged to become ambassadors for local and national charities and causes.

Last year’s Miss England winner Dr Bhasha Mukherjee is an Indian-English doctor who has been working on the NHS frontline while still being an active model and beauty pageant titleholder. She is an ambassador for Diabetes UK and Plastfree ecofriendly sanitary towels.