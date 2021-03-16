Tourism champion boosts recovery with free listings for retail, arts and hospitality businesses

THE official visitor and tourism information provider for Milton Keynes is offering all businesses in the retail, leisure, hospitality, arts and culture sectors a free listing on its recently relaunched website.

The visitor economy has been the hardest hit sector during the Covid pandemic with some businesses being shut for over a year. Yet pre-pandemic the visitor economy was worth more than £230 million to the Milton Keynes area.

In an effort to help the sector be back up and running, Destination Milton Keynes is offering all businesses looking to increase footfall from visitors a free listing on its new website.

Businesses can head to the website and upload their details and an image to create their own free listing. This will help promote the depth of choice Milton Keynes has to offer both locally, regionally and nationally.

Destination Milton Keynes chief executive Ian Stuart said: “The visitor economy is so important to Milton Keynes not only financially but also culturally. We all miss going out to restaurants, visiting the theatre with friends and taking family to enjoy our amazing local attractions, art and culture.

Ian Stuart

“Our offer allows all businesses within the sector to get some much-needed promotional support just as we start to see the area reopen over the next few months. I urge any visitor economy business to go online and get themselves listed.”

To claim your free listing visit www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk/free-website-listing

…………