Hospitality celebrates at the Milton Keynes Food & Leisure Awards

A RECORD number of public votes – more than 14,000 – have determined the winners of this year’s Milton Keynes Food & Leisure Awards.

The winners were revealed at a lavish black tie dinner and ceremony at the Delta by Marriott Hotel, Kents Hill.

Main picture: Chef of the Year William Bowman-Smith celebrates with colleagues at Nonna’s restaurant in Woburn Sands – named Best Family Restaurant at this year’s awards.

The awards, in their 11th year, celebrate and showcase the best restaurants and attractions in and around Milton Keynes and are an occasion for hospitality businesses across the city and beyond to celebrate the hard work before the busy festive period begins in earnest.

“The event goal is to uncover the most fabulous-tasting dishes, recognise the most talented chefs, and identify the best family and leisure locations, among other categories,” says awards director Steven Dryden-Hall.

This year’s awards were sponsored by food manufacturer Brioche Pasquier, domain name registration company Safenames, accountancy practice Pantons and city centre-based estate agent Thomas Connolly.

A raffle on the night raised £2,500 for the Nutri Troops charity, based in Fishermead and which works with underprivileged children to give them a better understanding of healthy eating through sports and food.

MEET THE WINNERS

Asian Restaurant of the Year: Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar

Bar of the Year: Revolucion de Cuba

Best Coffee/Business Cafe: Cornwall Place Kitchen

Best Family Restaurant: Nonna’s – Woburn Sands

Best Independent Takeaway: The Greedy Pizza

Best Newcomer: The Dolphin – Stoke Hammond

(The Nags Head – Highly Commended)

Best Pub: The Old Swan – Astwood

Best Restaurant: The Navigation Inn

(House of Chicken – Judges’ Choice)

Best Streetfood: The Rub

MK’s Favorite National Chain: Las Iguanas

MK’s Top Attraction: Aqua Parcs

Service Staff of the Year: Louise Cuthbert – The Three Trees

Chef of the Year: 1st: William Bowman-Smith – Nonna’s 2nd: Andy Slater – The Oakley Arms Harrold 3rd: Szymon Zawada – Chef Simon Private Dining

Best Local Artisan Drink: Fruity Farmer – Rhubarb Spirit Drink

Best Local Artisan Food: Just Biscuits – Parmesan and Rosemary Biscuits

