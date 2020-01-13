Swedish firm buys gas spring manufacturer

A MANUFACTURER of industrial gas springs has been acquired by a leading European firm.

Metrol Springs, based in Northampton, is now part of the Lesjöfors AB Group after being sold to the Swedish firm for an undisclosed amount.

The deal was handled by business adviser Grant Thornton and law firm Howes Percival.

“The shareholders of Metrol have built a really impressive business,” said Grant Thornton director Mike Hughes, who led the transaction. Swedish firm buys “It is been great to be part of a high quality pan-European deal; the strategic rationale for Lesjöfors AB was compelling and this deal represents a fantastic outcome for all parties.”

The deal is the second cross-border transaction in the region led by Grant Thornton and Howes Percival in the last three months, following the sale of Wellingborough-based, EasyDo Products to an American buyer in October.

Howes Percival partner Gerald Couldrake said: “We are delighted to have kicked off 2020 by being able to help the shareholders achieve their well-earned exit from Metrol Springs.

“Metrol is another example of a local business from the resilient, entrepreneurial community in and around Northamptonshire which, even in fairly unstable economic times, can still produce attractive, profitable return investment opportunities for UK-based and international buyers.”