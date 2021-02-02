Plans for landmark development set the standard for economy’s recovery

PLANS for one of its most iconic buildings are set to lead the recovery and future growth of Milton Keynes, say developers.

The redevelopment of Saxon Court, the former council offices in Central Milton Keynes, will create more than 2,000 jobs and generate a local investment of £190 million.

The proposed 250,000 sq ft site will create high-quality workspace, homes and opportunities for local independent food, drink, leisure and retail businesses. The ‘beating heart’ of the site will be an innovation centre, offering flexible, fully integrated workspaces for local businesses and start-ups.

Saxon Court, originally built in the 1980s, was acquired from the council in October last year by mixed use developers First Base and investors Patron Capital.

The scheme is projected to generate £7.3 million in local spend from residents and employees and £2.3 million in council tax over five years. Within the next decade, it will also add £100 million in social value, providing long-term community benefits from employment and training opportunities and improvements to local health, wellbeing and the environment.

The plans include a 27-storey residential building designed by leading architects RSHP, as a nod to Milton Keynes’ ambition to become a city of the future.

First Base project director Marc Corbett said: “Our vision is to deliver a beautifully designed and highly sustainable development to support Milton Keynes’ post-Covid economic recovery and growth, embracing the city’s innovative spirit.

“Saxon Court will be retained, repurposed and extended, supporting new jobs, homes and social spaces. Building on the significant role it has played in the city’s history, Saxon Court will be an iconic part of Milton Keynes’ future.”

Developers have engaged the local community on its initial plans for Saxon Court in phase one of pubic consultation, which took place at the end of last year. More than 1,500 residents participated with an overwhelmingly positive response to the proposals. The second phase of the consultation process is scheduled to take place later this month.

First Base has joined forces with local businesses to bring its visualisation for Saxon Court to life, while supporting the wider community through the pandemic. The site is set to facilitate the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to Milton Keynes residents.

The residential buildings will innovate urban living and provide around 287 build-to-rent homes, while complying with the council’s affordable housing policy. If planning permission is granted, Saxon Court will likely be the first development in Central Milton Keynes to have achieved this.

The proposals will also support Milton Keynes’ ambition to be “a near zero carbon city with a high quality of life for all by 2050”, with a focus on emission free travel throughout.

