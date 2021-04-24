MPs back businesses and relaunch #BounceBackMK campaign

PLAYING their part in helping business to bounce back from the pandemic, MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart have been visiting premises across Milton Keynes to discuss their needs for government support.

The city’s two MPs have called into cafes, pubs and shops to understand how the pandemic has impacted them

Mr Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, is pictured at The Cherry Tree in Olney. He also dropped into The Watts Arms in Hanslope while his counterpart for Milton Keynes South, Iain Stewart was in Stony Stratford meeting with the business owners of Out Of Office Coffee, Stony Sweet Shop, MacIntyre Coffee Shop and French Affaire.

Mr Stewart is pictured below on his visit to the MK Community Shop in Shenley Church End. He also called into Playful Pottery.

The overall mood was of optimism for the return of business and of excitement seeing customers again.

Ben Everitt said: “The last 12 months have been so tough for businesses and it is vital we all get out there and support them bounce back in a safe way.”

He is keen to meet more local businesses over the next few months as the recovery gathers momentum.

“We can keep unlocking in a cautious but irreversible way to help Milton Keynes bounce back and bounce back better.”

Mr Stewart said: “It was great to be in my constituency last Friday, seeing local shops and businesses busy welcoming back their customers. Over the next few months, I will be visiting a variety of different businesses to see how they have been getting on with the restrictions being eased.

“I am pleased to relaunch #BounceBackMK and do my part by shopping locally, supporting our businesses.”

As part of the scheme Ben Everitt has published a guide to help residents find pubs currently open in Milton Keynes North.

To invite your local MP to visit your shop or business, contact their office by email to arrange a suitable date:

Ben Everitt MP ben.everitt.mp@parliament.uk

Iain Stewart MP iain.stewart.mp@parliament.uk