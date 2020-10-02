Law firm’s delight at recommendation in leading sector guide

Sponsored Message

We are delighted to have been ranked in the Legal 500 this year for two areas of practice.



Neves Solicitors has been listed in both Commercial and Company Law and Commercial Litigation.



The Legal 500 praised our Commercial and Company Law practice area, Head of Practice Stewart Matthews and solicitor Kim Sayer, for being ‘responsive, positive and commercially astute’ and recognised that Peter Kelly and Fiona Hewitt in our Commercial Litigation Department had expanded the litigation offering into areas such as shareholder disputes, IP, and defamation, building on the experience in contentious issues relating to debt recovery, breach of contract claims, and estate and probate-related claims.

