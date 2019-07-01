Landmark lease deal secures new HQ for payments firm

PAYMENT solutions provider TSYS Managed Services has finalised negotiations on a new office at Caldecotte Business Park.

It has agreed a ten-year lease on 58,000 sq ft of premises at Burystead Court in what is the largest letting deal in Milton Keynes for four years. Work is already under way on a refurbishment of the building.

The TSYS deal follows a string of significant lettings on the business park over the last 12 months to Goldman Sachs, Computacenter, Bovis Homes and Gatehouse Bank. Only 6,000 sq ft now remains in Building 3 on the estate.

Caldecotte Business Park is home to 20 businesses. It has secured two-thirds of all business park lettings in Milton Keynes over the last 12 months, which real estate services and investment specialistCBRE, which represented the landlord, says justifies its position as the premier business park in Milton Keynes.

Matt Willcock, CBRE’s head of London Metropolitan Investor leasing, said: “Caldecotte Business Park is one of the best performers in the whole South East market. It has attracted significant occupiers over the last year as it offers businesses and their employees the complete package; a range of high-quality office suites, on-site amenities, events programme, shuttle buses and all this at a discounted cost to other competing markets.

Savills represented TSYS Managed Services.