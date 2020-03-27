Have your say as business fights back against COVID-19

BEDFORDSHIRE Chamber of Commerce has called on businesses across the county to share their fears and needs as they rally against the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber is in regular contact with government ministers at Westminster, lobbying on behalf of its members for the support they need to withstand the commercial shockwaves.

Services at its headquarters in Luton remain fully operational for members, including export documentation and its communication channels that allow members to update others with offers, news and marketing information.

Justin Richardson, chief executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

However, all Chamber events have been postponed for at least four weeks. A decision on events in May and beyond will be made in line with government advice, said Chamber chief executive Justin Richardson.

In a message to members, he added: “We recognise that while the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to develop, there is a huge strain on much of your day-to-day business operations. In this time of uncertainty, we wanted to let you that the Chamber team remains fully available.”

The Chamber has been inundated with requests for details on how small businesses can access the £3,000 grant announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in his Budget statement in March, Mr Richardson added. The Chamber is awaiting the details before communicating those to members.

He urged Bedfordshire businesses to communicate their experience to the Chamber so that the local picture can be transmitted to central government.

“In these difficult times it is becoming increasingly evident that further support will be needed for local businesses,” Mr Richardson said. “To build our case, it is incredibly important that we can share your experiences to ensure government both understands the concerns of, and provides necessary support to, businesses during this period.”