Funerals business prepares to open new branch

ONE of the region’s leading funeral directors is preparing to open a new branch in Dunstable.

Neville Funerals is set to open its new premises at Globe House, on High Street South, later this month.

The new branch marks a return to the town for Neville Funerals, which in the late 1960s had a branch in West Street and had been looking to return to the town for some time, said director Vicky Trumper.

“Globe House is structurally in great shape and our alterations internally will ensure that there is a chapel of rest, mortuary space and arrangement rooms in place,” she added.

“For me particularly it is a little like coming home. When Globe House was a police station many years ago, my father, as a special constable was based there and we lived on West Street, so the building and the town hold very special memories for me.”

The branch takes the total Neville Funerals branches in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire to nine.

James Witham, who has worked at Neville Funerals for more than 15 years, becomes the new branch manager. He said: “I am delighted to be taking up this new role – not least because Dunstable happens to be my home town – but also because, although we have been able to offer services to the town from other branches, we wanted to be more visibly available and closer to the people here.”

Among his plans is to launch a local Talking Elephants group, the firm’s free monthly bereavement support service.

Ms Trumper said: “While we could not be more pleased to open our new branch at Dunstable, we are mindful that the last 12 months have been difficult for everyone, particularly for those that have lost loved ones during this pandemic and who have struggled without being able to hold the type and ceremony they would wish for.

“But the team is now very experienced in such matters and very able to chat through options and offer advice.”

