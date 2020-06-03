Directors group begins search for new regional chair

THE SEARCH is on for a new regional chair of the Institute of Directors to represent the interests of its members in the East of England.

The successful applicant will oversee a region of more than 2,600 members which covers Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

David Sales. Photo: RMG Photography

Departing chair David Sales, a successful entrepreneur and director with global experience who has held the role for more than six years said: “Sometimes we all get the chance to give back to something much bigger than ourselves to make a difference. This is one such opportunity, which will at the same time help you grow and develop further by leading the debate on what really matters in helping directors build a better world. It is hard, interesting, fun and immensely engaging work.

“This is an opportunity to make a genuine difference in an important institute, with the benefit of leaving a legacy. It is an exciting time of change and a renewed focus on membership experience locally. Like every organisation we must deliver more impact with less resources.”

Deadline for application is June 22, with interviews to occur virtually on June 29. For more information, click here.

The IoD’s East regional director Simone Robinson said: “The successful candidate will take on this challenging and rewarding role at a time of great change for organisations across the world, and most crucially for those responsible for leading them. We find ourselves in the midst of the unprecedented global challenges of coronavirus and climate change, and we must attempt to get ahead of the ‘new normal.’

“The IoD is no different in that it is innovating, reorganising, and re-engineering its value and member propositions to remain, after 114 years of history, as relevant and essential to directors in the new world as it is today.

“As the world post-Covid will change, the support our region provides to members must increase. We must remain at the forefront of local, genuine, and value-adding business connections, professional development and influence.”

Mr Sales said: “I would recommend this rare opportunity to any IoD member who looks first for what they might be able to give their country, society, and other directors, not simply what they can get from being actively involved at a senior level.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk