Business groups unite to champion Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

TWO leading business groups in Buckinghamshire have joined forces to highlight the benefits to the county’s firms of entering the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Countess Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, is to host an online entry workshop event tomorrow (Thursday), organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and Buckinghamshire Business First.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are recognised as the most prestigious business awards in the UK and are open to applications from almost all businesses of all sizes and in every sector. Entries have been coming in since the competition began on May 1.

Past winners have cited increased growth, sales, exports and staff morale as a result of winning.

To discover how your business could gain royal recognition, register for the free online Entry Workshop and Networking Event, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday May 20), 4pm-6pm.

MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann said: “Businesses in Milton Keynes are prospering both locally and in international markets. The city is expected to lead the UK’s economic recovery, and this is down to the success and innovation which derives from every organisation within the area.

“MKBLP members who have won a Queen’s Award in the past have spoken of the many benefits winning such a prestigious award has yielded, and we would be delighted to see many more businesses within Milton Keynes achieve this success.”

Nicholas Mann, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

At the virtual event businesses will discover how to improve their chances of standing out from the crowd with tips and tricks. They will hear from previous winners who will explain what winning has meant to their business and have the opportunity to network with other businesses attending and make some new valuable connections.

Countess Howe said: “I am delighted to be a part of the first collaborative event between Buckinghamshire Business First and Milton Keynes Business Leaders, especially as it focuses on exploring the fantastic opportunities that the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise scheme can open up for our businesses across the county.”

Philippa Batting, managing director of Buckinghamshire Business First, added: “Buckinghamshire is full of exciting and innovative businesses and the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are a great way of celebrating success. Some of the many Buckinghamshire businesses that have won a Queen’s Award will be at the event to explain the benefits of winning and to provide some tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts, when submitting your entry.”

For further information and to reserve your place, visit: https://bbf.uk.com/event/queens-award-for-enterprise-2021-entry-workshop-and-networking