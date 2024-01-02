How to minimise your taxes

Sponsored Article

LET’S FACE IT writes Tony Byrne (pictured), managing director of Wealth & Tax Management… once you have achieved business success in your life and built wealth, suddenly your biggest expense is tax – both business and personal, and guess what, taxes are going to rise substantially. So what are you going to do about it?

In my experience, it is a good starting point to appoint a tax accountant rather than an accountant. A tax accountant is a qualified accountant who is also a qualified tax professional. So a Chartered or Certified Accountant who is a qualified tax consultant by examination of the Institute of Taxation. Your tax accountant should also be experienced so not a recently qualified accountant.

It doesn’t stop there. What you then need is a tax accountant who recognises their strengths and weaknesses and who is willing and able to work with other tax specialists in their areas of knowledge such as VAT, Capital Allowances, property, research and development, stamp duty, offshore pensions etc. It’s the equivalent of having a great GP who can refer you to various health specialist consultants.

Will the tax specialist be expensive? Yes, of course. Will the tax specialist give you great value for money? Almost certainly. If the tax advice costs a lot but the tax saving is a multiple of a number of times the fee you have paid will it have been worth it? Yes, of course.

So what’s stopping you? Get your house in order. Make those large tax savings. You know it makes sense.

