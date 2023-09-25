Network Rail begins improvement work at Luton station

WORK IS under way on an extensive programme of improvements and upgrades at Luton station.

Network Rail is replacing the station canopies on platform 1 and 2, building a new, accessible bridge and installing three lifts.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2024. The platforms will remain operational throughout the work. The accessibility work on the bridge and lifts is due to be completed in spring 2025.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: “I know how strongly the community who use Luton station feel about these improvements and am pleased they will be able to see progress on site very soon.”

Passengers will experience some disruption but engineers will keep it to a minimum, he added. “Work to the canopies and the subsequent work to make the station more accessible is essential to make Luton station better for all those who use it.”