Expanding group completes acquisition of Bedfordshire law firm

A Bedfordshire law firm with a history spanning 250 years has new owners.

Knowles Benning has been acquired by fast-expanding Metamorph Group. The acquisition is Metamorph’s 11th acquisition since it was founded in 2016 and is part of its nationwide expansion plans.

The Knowles Benning brand will continue in Bedfordshire as the firm continues to trade under its own name. The firm has offices in Luton, Dunstable and Shefford and specialises in residential conveyancing, commercial property, family, care, employment, road traffic, personal injury and wills and probate.

Knowles Bennings partners Steve Atkins, Tony Falanca and Kate Smith said: “Being part of the enlarged organisation will allow us to drive the business forward and hopefully guarantee that the name of Knowles Benning will continue on the High Streets of Dunstable, Luton and Shefford for another 100 years.”

Tony Stockdale, executive chairman of Metamorph, said: “The latest acquisition of Knowles Benning brings Metamorph closer to its goal of becoming one of the leading law firms in England focused on private client and SME work. Knowles Benning has a fantastic reputation in all areas of law, making them a perfect fit for the Metamorph Group.”

Knowles Bennings has been a client of Luton-based accountants Foxley Kingham for many years. Associate director Steve Sansom pictured led negotiations on the deal. He said: “We, at Foxley Kingham, pride ourselves on working for local reputable professional firms such as Knowles Benning. To be part of this negotiation and acquisition has been a pleasure and we are looking forward to seeing them grow as part of a much larger nationwide group.”