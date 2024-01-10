Flipping the light fantastic… Pans at the ready as racers line up for Corporate Pancake Race

FLIPPIN’ GOOD FUN… That’s the verdict each year of competitors in the annual Corporate Pancake Day Race staged in Central Milton Keynes and raising funds for activities at the Milton Keynes Rose landmark.

This year’s event takes place in Campbell Park on February 13 – Shrove Tuesday – with teams of colleagues from businesses across the city already registered to take part.

The winners’ crown is held by Milton Keynes College (winning team pictured below) and they will be defending their title again this year. Teams of four pay a £65 entry fee and compete in heats to determine the participants in the grand final.

The event is organised by The Parks Trust, which manages and maintains Campbell Park and much of the green space and parkland around Milton Keynes. Its events and community engagement manager Julie Dawes says: “We are excited to once again invite local businesses and organisations to join the annual race, that puts the fun in fundraising – all of which funds special projects and future pillars at the MK Rose. The pillars are a great reflection of our diverse community, recording dates of events associated with Milton Keynes’ past and present.”

Debbie Brock, chair of the Milton Keynes Rose Trust adds: “Together with our Parks Trust partners, we are proud of the Shrove Tuesday pillar and traditions . It is a fantastic fixture in the Milton Keynes Rose calendar and we cannot wait to see which teams will win the 2024 trophies.”

Keeping up with the traditions of the Olney Pancake Race, teams will race dressed to toss… with frying pan, headscarf and apron. 100% of entry fees paid by participating businesses will go to the Milton Keynes Rose. Find out more, including sign-up details, at theparkstrust.com/pancakerace

Entries close on Monday February 5.