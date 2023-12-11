Building firm donates gifts to hospital staff’s Christmas campaign

CONSTRUCTION company Parias Construction & Interiors has donated £2,000 worth of gifts for staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital as part of the hospital’s Festive Countdown initiative.

PCI has working with Milton Keynes Hospital Charity throughout the year supporting various projects and events and colleagues at the Bletchley-based company wanted to do something special for staff this Christmas.

The Festive Countdown initiative, run by MKUH, has been running since December 1. It is a festive-inspired raffle where all staff have the chance to win a gift every day in the lead-up to Christmas. Gifts include supermarket vouchers, chocolates, food hampers and theatre tickets.

Parias Construction & Interiors’ commercial director Sandro Parias said: “Living and working in MK, this hospital is special to us and we are really pleased to be supporting staff in this way.”

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity supports patients, families and the staff who care for them in all wards and departments at MKUH.

