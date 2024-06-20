£35.7k: Business teams rise to the Franklins £50 Challenge

A RECORD number of teams raising a huge amount for eight charities in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire… raise a glass to the success of this year’s Franklins £50 Challenge.

Representatives of the 40 participating businesses were at the challenge’s annual awards ceremony to celebrate the leading fundraisers in this year’s challenge and to hear the final total of money raised.

Their efforts have raised a total £35,733, to be distributed among eight charities: in Milton Keynes, Willen Hospice, MK Act, Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA – MK. In Northamptonshire, the money will go to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the Northampton Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The money takes the grand total of funds raised since the challenge began in 2018 to £135,000.

The competition is organised by Franklins Solicitors, which has offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

TV presenter Nick Hewer, who featured in The Apprentice and as the host of Countdown, joined guests at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northampton, presenting awards to the five fundraisers who totalled the most money. He is pictured above (left) with Franklins head of business services Andrea Smith and managing partner Simon Long.

Reacting to the total raised, Mr Hewer said: “It is amazing. I wish my fund managers could do that for me.”

Andrew Gibbs, editor of Business MK and Business Times published by Pulse Group Media, also presented awards to the other teams raising more than £1,000.

The most amount raised was by the John Lewis Creative Crusaders team, ahead of Mixxos Recruitment, Travis Perkins, Amazon and CommSave Credit Union.

Other teams raising more than £1,000 were: Sophisticakes Creations; Towergate Insurance; John Lewis Spedan Swans; Metro Bank; Delapre Abbey; Soiltechnics; Facilities Management Solutions; Acorn Commercial Finance; Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company; Cottons Group.

The aim of this year’s challenge is to fight hunger, fuel wellness and change local lives, Franklins managing partner Simon Long told guests: “The cost of living crisis is still with us and there are many urgent issues that people are becoming aware of so there is a need to support local charities and communities at a time when funds are not so readily available to them.”

He praised the efforts of each team, who each received a certificate and thank-you gift for taking part.

Find out more at franklins50.co.uk.