Blue is the colour… and winning is the game at SME MK & Bucks Awards

THREE good reason to celebrate… and the team at Bluecube Technology Solutions are making the most of it.

The Central Milton Keynes-based firm, which has reported record growth this year and expects to hit its five-year growth strategy target, took centre stage at this year’s SME Milton Keynes & Buckinghamshire Business Awards, striking gold in two categories and receiving the overall award for best business.

Bluecube Technology Solutions has also secured a place at the SME National Awards, which take place at Wembley Stadium in December.

Speaking after collecting the company’s third award of the night, Bluecube Technology Solutions commercial director David Robinson pictured above with colleagues after receiving the overall award from headline sponsor Franklins Solicitors LLP managing partner Simon Long said: “This award means a huge amount to all of us. We really appreciate it. I hope we have impacted people and other businesses in the area and it has been an absolute privilege to do so.”

Around 250 businesspeople were at the awards ceremony, organised by Towcester-based events specialist Events & PR and held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK. Events & PR managing director Damian Cummins said: “In a room full of successful businesses, many of whom have had to pivot over the last two years, it was heartening to see such a leading example win our overall award. Bluecube Technology Solutions are clearly making huge strides with their business.”

Full coverage of the awards will be in the August edition of Business MK. In the meantime, meet the winners…

BAME Business of the Year

Gold Winner – REAS Group Ltd

Silver Winner – D’Rose Development Consultancy Ltd

MyMiltonKeynes Best Business in MK BID District

Gold Winner – Bluecube Technology Solutions

Sandler MK Best Customer Service (public vote)

Gold Winner – La aesthetics/ La Academy

Silver Winner – Treat Street

DoubleTree by Hilton Best Enterprising Business

Gold Winner – Queensbury

Silver Winner – Nutshell Creative Marketing

Business MK / MK Pulse Best New Business

Gold Winner – Fierce Gym

Silver Winner – The Willen Ice Cream Company

Buckinghamshire Business of the Year

Gold Winner – Voucherline Ltd

Silver Winner – The Engineering Quest

Business Chameleon

Gold Winner – Mia Tui Ltd

Silver Winner – Brettish Services

123 Internet Group Business Innovation

Gold Winner – MumPod Company Limited

Silver Winner – Vinyl Interiors Limited

Complete I.T. Business of the Year less than 50 Employees

Gold Winner – Kimbletech

Silver Winner – WSA The Communications Agency

Franklins Solicitors Business of the Year more than 50 Employees

Gold Winner – Lucid Support Services Ltd

Silver Winner – SMS Cleaning

Business Woman of the Year

Gold Winner – Hazel Scanlon – SMS Cleaning

Silver Winner – Jessica Sussex – Floors At Fourteen

Bronze Winner – Natasha Barnes-Hutchinson – Spoilt Rotten Dog

Community Business of the Year

Gold Winner – The Princes Risborough Centre Ltd

Silver Winner – Active in the Community CIC

Eco Design Consultants Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Gold Winner – Shirley Parsons

Silver Winner – Red Giraffe

Employer of the Year

Gold Winner – The Engineering Quest

Silver Winner – MDB SERVICE CONSULTING LIMITED

Odyssey Connections Family Business of the Year

Gold Winner – Hazlemere Window Co Ltd

Silver Winner – Locanda Gabriella

High Growth Business of the Year

Gold Winner – Bluecube Technology Solutions

Silver Winner – Benchmark Architects

Lockdown Leader

Gold Winner – Martin Lay – Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts Milton Keynes

Silver Winner – Matthew Walsh – The Princes Risborough Centre

Bronze Winner – Datis Gol – Bucks Star Brewery & Tap House

MK Business Centre Milton Keynes Business of the Year

Gold Winner – Treat Street

Silver Winner – RJ Fabrication & Design

Positive Impact Award

Gold Winner – Harry’s Rainbow

Silver Winner – MDB SERVICE CONSULTING LIMITED

Odyssey Connections Service Excellence

Gold Winner – J Brown Funeral Services

Silver Winner – Ashridge Home Care

Sustainability Award

Gold Winner – Carlys Candle Company

Silver Winner – Ramtech Consultant

Website of the Year

Gold Winner – Red Giraffe

Franklins Solicitors Young Business Person of the Year

Gold Winner – Feroze Shanmughanathan (Rivaro Travel Ltd)

Silver Winner – Sanj Chandi (Treat Street)

Bronze Winner – Jessica Sussex (Floors At Fourteen Ltd)

Overall Winner:

Bluecube Technology Solutions