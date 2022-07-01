Blue is the colour… and winning is the game at SME MK & Bucks Awards

THREE good reason to celebrate… and the team at Bluecube Technology Solutions are making the most of it.
The Central Milton Keynes-based firm, which has reported record growth this year and expects to hit its five-year growth strategy target, took centre stage at this year’s SME Milton Keynes & Buckinghamshire Business Awards, striking gold in two categories and receiving the overall award for best business.
Bluecube Technology Solutions has also secured a place at the SME National Awards, which take place at Wembley Stadium in December.
Speaking after collecting the company’s third award of the night, Bluecube Technology Solutions commercial director David Robinson pictured above with colleagues after receiving the overall award from headline sponsor Franklins Solicitors LLP managing partner Simon Long said: “This award means a huge amount to all of us. We really appreciate it. I hope we have impacted people and other businesses in the area and it has been an absolute privilege to do so.”
Around 250 businesspeople were at the awards ceremony, organised by Towcester-based events specialist Events & PR and held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK. Events & PR managing director Damian Cummins said: “In a room full of successful businesses, many of whom have had to pivot over the last two years, it was heartening to see such a leading example win our overall award. Bluecube Technology Solutions are clearly making huge strides with their business.”
Full coverage of the awards will be in the August edition of Business MK. In the meantime, meet the winners…
BAME Business of the Year
Gold Winner – REAS Group Ltd
Silver Winner – D’Rose Development Consultancy Ltd
MyMiltonKeynes Best Business in MK BID District
Gold Winner – Bluecube Technology Solutions
Sandler MK Best Customer Service (public vote)
Gold Winner – La aesthetics/ La Academy
Silver Winner – Treat Street
DoubleTree by Hilton Best Enterprising Business
Gold Winner – Queensbury
Silver Winner – Nutshell Creative Marketing
Business MK / MK Pulse Best New Business
Gold Winner – Fierce Gym
Silver Winner – The Willen Ice Cream Company
Buckinghamshire Business of the Year
Gold Winner – Voucherline Ltd
Silver Winner – The Engineering Quest
Business Chameleon
Gold Winner – Mia Tui Ltd
Silver Winner – Brettish Services
123 Internet Group Business Innovation
Gold Winner – MumPod Company Limited
Silver Winner – Vinyl Interiors Limited
Complete I.T. Business of the Year less than 50 Employees
Gold Winner – Kimbletech
Silver Winner – WSA The Communications Agency
Franklins Solicitors Business of the Year more than 50 Employees
Gold Winner – Lucid Support Services Ltd
Silver Winner – SMS Cleaning
Business Woman of the Year
Gold Winner – Hazel Scanlon – SMS Cleaning
Silver Winner – Jessica Sussex – Floors At Fourteen
Bronze Winner – Natasha Barnes-Hutchinson – Spoilt Rotten Dog
Community Business of the Year
Gold Winner – The Princes Risborough Centre Ltd
Silver Winner – Active in the Community CIC
Eco Design Consultants Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Gold Winner – Shirley Parsons
Silver Winner – Red Giraffe
Employer of the Year
Gold Winner – The Engineering Quest
Silver Winner – MDB SERVICE CONSULTING LIMITED
Odyssey Connections Family Business of the Year
Gold Winner – Hazlemere Window Co Ltd
Silver Winner – Locanda Gabriella
High Growth Business of the Year
Gold Winner – Bluecube Technology Solutions
Silver Winner – Benchmark Architects
Lockdown Leader
Gold Winner – Martin Lay – Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts Milton Keynes
Silver Winner – Matthew Walsh – The Princes Risborough Centre
Bronze Winner – Datis Gol – Bucks Star Brewery & Tap House
MK Business Centre Milton Keynes Business of the Year
Gold Winner – Treat Street
Silver Winner – RJ Fabrication & Design
Positive Impact Award
Gold Winner – Harry’s Rainbow
Silver Winner – MDB SERVICE CONSULTING LIMITED
Odyssey Connections Service Excellence
Gold Winner – J Brown Funeral Services
Silver Winner – Ashridge Home Care
Sustainability Award
Gold Winner – Carlys Candle Company
Silver Winner – Ramtech Consultant
Website of the Year
Gold Winner – Red Giraffe
Franklins Solicitors Young Business Person of the Year
Gold Winner – Feroze Shanmughanathan (Rivaro Travel Ltd)
Silver Winner – Sanj Chandi (Treat Street)
Bronze Winner – Jessica Sussex (Floors At Fourteen Ltd)
Overall Winner:
Bluecube Technology Solutions