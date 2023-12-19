‘The perfect fit’: SUEZ Group’s UK division completes Cawleys acquisition

REGIONAL waste management and recycling company Cawleys has been acquired by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

The deal for Cawleys – details have not been disclosed – is the second by SUEZ this year. The company sees the UK as a strategic growth area for SUEZ group, which has a target to reach 40% turnover from international markets by 2027.

Founded in 1947, F&R Cawley Ltd has grown to become a leading provider of recycling and waste services to businesses in the area. It employs more than 200 staff across its three locations in Luton, Milton Keynes and Wellingborough with a 70-strong fleet of vehicles and handles 90,000 tonnes of waste every year from its 4,500 customers.

Strategy and communications director Anna Cawley pictured left said: “Cawleys has grown to become a leading independent commercial waste business and we are proud to have served our customers for over 75 years.

“When it came to selling our business, we wanted to find a buyer who shared our values and who we were confident would maintain our excellent customer service. As a triple bottom line business with a strong track record in the industry, SUEZ is perfectly placed to take our business forward.”

Cawleys’ management team will continue to work with SUEZ and will oversee the transition for both staff and customers, she added.

John Scanlon, chief executive officer of SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, said: “As we grow, we want to work with like-minded companies – companies that share our commitment to putting our customers at the heart of what we do and who understand our triple bottom line approach that balances profit with the needs of people and the planet.

“F&R Cawley are the perfect fit and I’m delighted to welcome their team to SUEZ. This acquisition develops our footprint north of London and offers our customers a resilient, end-to-end solution for their waste and recycling needs.’

Sabrina Soussan, chairman and chief executive officer of SUEZ, added: “This second acquisition in SUEZ’s first year back in the UK recycling and recovery market highlights our ability to capitalise on opportunities in areas identified for strategic growth.”

Cawleys complements SUEZ’s offering in innovative and resilient solutions such as battery recycling, where SUEZ is already a first player in France with the development of a battery recycling facility in Dunkirk, she added.