MyMiltonKeynes BID appoints its new CEO

MYMILTONKEYNES Business Improvement District has confirmed the appointment of Jill Farnsworth as its new chief executive.

She has joined from Watford BID, for which she had been head of operations and development since the organisation was founded in 2016.

Ms Farnsworth main picture takes over from Melanie Beck, who announced her plan to retire earlier this year.

During her time with Watford BID, which included leading a second successful ballot in 2021, Ms Farnsworth spearheaded the Business Crime Reduction Partnership: Watford Business Against Crime. She also launched the BID’s Service Excellence Awards and ran all the initiatives aimed at improving the look and feel of the town centre.

As town centre partnership officer for Watford Town Centre Partnership, she played a key part in the development ofthe Watford BID business plan and engagement with local businesses to secure the YES vote in the 2015 BID ballot.

MyMiltonKeynes BID chair Paul Davis pictured left said: “Not only does she bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role but her commitment and tenacity to deliver the Watford BID business plan has come through clearly.

“We are looking forward to seeing the impact she will make on Central Milton Keynes, from maintaining the high standards that we have all come to expect within the BID area to working on new and emerging initiatives.”

Ms Farnsworth has extensive experience working in the public sector, with seven years at Watford Borough Council. She also spent eight years in the communications industry and holds a Diploma in BID Leadership and a Certificate in BID Management.

“I am really excited to be joining MyMiltonKeynes as chief executive,” Ms Farnsworth told businessmk.co.uk. “It is a unique city, with a strong business economy and I am keen to work collaboratively with local partners to ensure it grows from strength to strength.

“Ensuring Central Milton Keynes remains clean safe and well-presented will be a top priority. Melanie has left a lasting legacy and a strong foundation. I’m looking forward to building on this and supporting the team in continuing to deliver the excellent results they have achieved over the past six years.

“I am extremely passionate about BIDs and the value they can bring to an area. My primary focus will be on understanding the dynamics of Milton Keynes, the role the BID plays and how we can continue to meet the needs of our levy paying businesses and support the successful development of the city centre.”

MyMiltonKeynes BID’s principal objectives have been to support improvements and activity in the city environment for the benefit of BID payers and their employees as well as to increase visits, dwell time and spend within the city centre from shoppers, visitors and residents. The BID has generated £10 million of inward investment since 2017 and aims to continue to develop an outdoor environment that is clean, safe and stimulating, with a programme of events for everyone.