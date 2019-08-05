YMCA: ‘Help us to create a place young people can call home’

AN APPEAL has gone out to businesses to help as the homelessnesss charity YMCA continues construction work on its new £19 million campus in Central Milton Keynes.

The building is due to open early next year. With 199 rooms, a programme of well-being and support for its residents and several social enterprises to provide training and employment opportunities, it is the first of its kind in the UK and has attracted interest from both national and global social housing organisations.

Funding for the campus itself is secure but YMCA Milton Keynes is aiming to raise £500,000 to furnish all 199 rooms. It wants to provide their young people with a home of which they can be proud and the best environment to enable them to belong, contribute and thrive.

It has already raised £388,000 towards its target through grants and the support from Milton Keynes Council, local businesses, groups and individuals.

“Winning a number of significant grants, coupled with the generosity of the MK community has made this progress possible,” said YMCA Milton Keynes chief executive Simon Green. “We now need help to raise £112,000 to furnish the remaining 45 rooms so that we can provide all of our young people with a place to call home.”

There is a number of ways to become involved, he added, from purchasing a pillow at YMCA Milton Keynes’ online shop to businesses sponsoring a room for £2,500.

“With Milton Keynes being labelled the youth homelessness capital of the UK, now’s the time for our community to come together and help support the future generation of Milton Keynes,” said Mr Green.

To find out more about supporting YMCA MK, email fundraising@mkymca.comor call 01908 295 600.