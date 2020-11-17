Will specialists join initiative to support Willen Hospice

A CALL has gone out to people looking to write or update their will this month, as part of an initiative to support Willen Hospice.

The charity has teamed up with 12 solicitors and will writing professionals for Will Month. Throughout November they are offering to write wills in return for a donation to the Hospice.

And, for the first time, the service has gone online to give people the choice to complete it in the comfort of their own homes.

Lisa Kinrade, legacy fundraiser at Willen Hospice, said: “This is a great opportunity to take the important step of getting your affairs in order, something that people put off for a variety of personal reasons.

“We try to make it easier for you by offering this service. The donation you make in return will make a real difference, especially at this difficult time.

“What’s more, if you’re able to consider leaving a gift in your will, it can help support patient and family care at Willen Hospice in the years to come. No matter how big or small, your gift will help us to care for even more patients and their families.”

The solicitors and will writers will also be on hand to discuss any legacies that people may wish to leave. A legacy, or a gift in a will makes a real impact on the lives of the people who use Willen Hospice services.

“We would like to thank all the solicitors and Will writers who are taking part, for their generosity in supporting Willen Hospice during Will Month,” said Lisa.

The solicitors taking part in the initiative are:

All the details can be found at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/willmonth