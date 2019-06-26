Welcome to the bike shop of the future…

RUTLAND Cycling’s new multi-brand bike store, located in the city centre at the redeveloped Lloyds Court, has opened its doors.

The new bike shop is one of the UK’s largest independent cycle stores, with 15,000 sq ft of retail space and the latest in immersive, experiential shopping.

Customers visiting the store will discover a full range of bikes and electric bikes from the world’s best brands, including Specialized, Giant, Liv, Scott, Whyte, Frog, Gazelle and Kalkhoff, along with cycle clothing, parts and accessories and a fully Cytech-accredited workshop, for servicing, repairs and custom upgrades.

Featuring the new Meet your Match interactive head-to-toe sizing tool, 3D motion capture bike fit, and S-Works custom build, Rutland’s newest store is an exciting environment for new and enthusiast cyclists to explore, with all the latest products and bike tech and a friendly, expert store team on hand to guide customers through the range of options.

“This is an exciting time for Rutland Cycling,” says chief executive David Middlemiss. “our new Milton Keynes store will move cycle retail up to the next level, delivering a premium, department store experience to customers, with a full range of products in stock, interactive product displays, custom sizing and fit technology and, most importantly, the top-quality service that Rutland Cycling is renowned for, with an exceptional team of qualified staff and a strong ethos of a friendly, family-run business.

“We believe passionately that to get more people making cycling part of their lives, you’ve got to make it convenient and easy. Our stores are open seven days a week, with hundreds of bikes on display, a full Cytech workshop offering while-you-wait repairs, and plenty of advice and guidance. Whether you’re a beginner or a performance athlete, we welcome all cyclists to our stores.

“We look forward to being part of the local and cycling community in Milton Keynes, building good relationships with the business and retail sectors, local cycling clubs and groups, schools, individuals and organisations, to help grow and support the cycling community in Milton Keynes.”

Alongside the opening of the new Milton Keynes store, Rutland Cycling have recently reopened Giant Store Newport Pagnell and the two stores will work together to offer the local community exceptional service, advice and customer support.

﻿Unit 3-4, Lloyds Court, Central Milton Keynes MK9 3EH

Tel: 01908 921 221

Giant Store Newport Pagnell, 19 St John Street, Newport Pagnell MK16 8HE

Tel: 01908 210 688

www.rutlandcycling.com