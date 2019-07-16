The search is on for the region’s tech innovators

ARE YOU a thriving business, academic, designer or techie, with innovations and technology-revelations to celebrate? Then Biztech’s BrightSparc and Digital Awards wants to hear from you.

Biztech, the area’s forum for technology businesses, has announced the start of this year’s awards competition, with 11 award categories, including for the first time a Green Tech Award for innovation and digital technology.

Other categories include:

• Students making a difference in tech award

• The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator award for start-up wow of the year

• Best new tech for business award

• Best tech teamwork award

• The bottom-line award

• Best mobile app award

• Rising star award for young digital person of the year

• The edtech award

• Best ecommerce award

• Best digital marketing campaign award.

Unlike other awards, BrightSparc celebrates everything that makes the SEMLEP area such a great place for creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Milton Keynes is a city born out of new ideas and a vision for future prosperity, making it one of the most exciting technology hotspots in the country, said Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu.

“If you’ve had a technology-based idea, with a proven real world application, and you’ve seen it through to the next stages of development in the last two years, then BrightSparc and Digital Awards wants your entry,” he added.

“The awards are simple to enter, using our online form, with 11 award categories to choose from, each recognising blue sky thinking and achievement within the MK and SEMLEP region.”

The winners will be announced at a lunch at the Natwest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 22.

For more information, visit www.brightsparcawards.co.uk. Keep up to date with Biztech #BrightSparc Awards on LinkedIn and Twitter @MKBiztech.