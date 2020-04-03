Tape manufacturer boosts partnership with children’s charity

ADHESIVE tape manufacturer tesa has continued its ongoing partnership with the Milton Keynes-based charity Ride High.

The company, whose UK headquarters are at Blakelands in Milton Keynes, has built and delivered a new shelter to the charity’s Equestrian Centre at Loughton Manor.

Ride High works with disadvantaged children aged between five and 14 who learn how to ride and care for horses, take part in activities and projects, enjoy educational visits and residential trips during the school holidays and gain volunteering and work experience opportunities.

The charity also provides transport for all children they work with, collecting and returning them home after their sessions.

Ride High provides disadvantaged and vulnerable children with a safe and secure environment that allows them to build the confidence and essential life skills they need to have happy and positive futures. Last year, tesa fully redecorated Ride High’s 1-2-1 room, designed as a safe place where the children can relax and unwind, take time out or talk in private.

The new shelter, which has been custom built to the needs of Ride High, is portable and can be easily transported to any on-site location. It is six metres long, spacious with room to stand or sit and features all-weather coating for enhanced durability.

Ride High was named Charity of the Year at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards last month.

During their weekly session with the horses the children are split into two groups; one riding and the other focusing on stable management such as feeding, grooming and mucking out. The new shelter, will enable the children who are not riding the opportunity to comfortably watch and support their fellow members.

The space will also lend itself as an extra classroom, serve as a safe space for a well-being break and host outdoor activities. Additionally, parents and carers now have a sheltered place to watch the children ride from, regardless of weather conditions.

“This all-weather shelter is going to help the children we work with in a multitude of ways,” says Ride High’s group fundraising and marketing manager Helen Dixon.

“We are particularly pleased that parents and carers now have a designated viewing platform as this is important for them but also for the children who take great pride in being able to show what they have achieved.

“tesa have been great and this is the second project they have supported us on in under one year. They are enthusiastic about what we do and love getting involved. At times like this, continuing support from local businesses like tesa is more important than ever and we can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”

Established in countries worldwide, each tesaaffiliate supports local charities associated with helping children. tesa staff are all granted one extra day’s holiday per year to be used on supporting charitable causes. Many members of staff will be using these days to become more involved in the day to day work of Ride High once coronavirus social distancing measures subside.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk