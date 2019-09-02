Speakers debate the future of automotive sector at LCV 2019

THOUGHT-PROVOKING and inspirational short talks from some of the most influential and creative minds in the UK automotive industry will take centre stage for the first time on the UK Government Pavilion at this year’s Low Carbon Vehicle Show.

Managed by the Advanced Propulsion Centre, the Future of Technology series is designed to challenge the way the automotive industry thinks and generate debate around a number of topics and issues that will define the industry and shape society in the future.

They will be a key feature of this year’s LCV Show, which takes place at Millbrook Proving Ground near Ampthill on September 4-5.

“Previous Future of Technology talks have proved so popular that we have taken the decision to promote them to centre stage for this year’s LCV Show,” says Advanced Propulsion Centre chief executive Ian Constance.

“The presentations and agenda will be fast-paced and quick-fire, ideal for those visiting the show who already have a busy schedule. Furthermore, the challenging topics being discussed are sure to lead to some lively debate and will help add further value to the show.”

The ten-minute talks, which will take place on the UK Government Pavilion in Hall 3 Stand C3112, will be free to attend for anyone visiting LCV2019 on both days.

There is no need to book a place – delegates can turn up to the session or talk they are interested in. Spaces are limited though and allocated on a first come, first served basis so event organisers advise visitors to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Among those presenting ideas in the series will be representatives from Williams Advanced Engineering, Ford and Zero Carbon Futures. To view the full line-up of speakers in this year’s Future of Technology Series at LCV, visit https://futureoftechnology.co.uk/.