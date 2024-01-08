VW holds pole position in UK vehicle sales race

UK REGISTRATION data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that Milton Keynes-based Volkswagen Group UK is the best-selling brand in 2023.

The manufacturer sold just over 462,000 cars across its range of marques, an increase of almost 30% on 2022.

CUPRA became the UK’s fastest-growing volume brand, while SEAT’s registrations grew by 45% for a market share of 1.69%. Škoda achieved 70,024 registrations and a record 3.68% market share. In the van market, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also had a strong year, finishing in second place in the sub-3.5 tonne market.

Alex Smith, managing director of Volkswagen Group UK, said: “We have posted a really strong set of results for 2023 thanks to our strong line-up of desirable products as well as the considerable efforts of our UK HQ and retailer network teams.

“As we move into a new year, I am looking forward to strengthening our position with a focus on delighting new and existing customers, and growing our sustainable electric vehicle volume.”

2023 was also a pivotal year for battery electric passenger cars in the UK, with the market preparing for the first year of sales subject to the zero emission vehicle mandate. VW Group accounted for more than one in five passenger car Battery Electric Vehicle registrations in the UK, making it the market leader. It is the same for plug-in hybrids, where the Group accounted for more than 21.6% of all PHEV passenger car registrations.

The Group posted passenger car BEV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle registrations of 64,755 and 30,617 respectively which, combined, represent an increase of 39,649 units on 2022.

Volkswagen UK director Rod McLeod said: “I am once again pleased that Volkswagen has secured top spot in the UK for new-car sales. This tremendous result speaks volumes for the quality and attractiveness of our cars and for the fantastic work of our network partners.”