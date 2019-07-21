Silverstone partnership puts students in pole position

SILVERSTONE Circuits and Milton Keynes College have announced a partnership which will see up to 45 hospitality students working alongside the Silverstone events team this year as part of their Level 2 and 3 NVQ Diploma in Hospitality Services.

The partnership kicked off at this year’s Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix, where 22 students worked alongside Silverstone’s expert team in the British Racing Drivers Club hospitality marquee.

Over 2,500 covers were served during the three-day long event, giving students an incredible insight into the scope and scale of one of the world’s most renowned hospitality experiences.

Silverstone Circuits head chef Dean Hoddle said: “As a business we’re absolutely committed to creating opportunities within our local community, and to encouraging young people to join the hospitality industry; showing them the diverse and rewarding range of careers that are available to them.

“The students working with us at the British Grand Prix must have been nervous as they’d never done anything on this scale before, but they worked brilliantly with us. I’m very proud of them and I’m looking forward to receiving a new intake of students in September when the partnership with MK College comes fully into being.”

Milton Keynes College is one of the top institutions in the country for training in the catering industry. The College’s public restaurant, The Brasserie, is the holder of the AA’s College Restaurant of the year title. Three former students made it into the TV finals of the most recent series of BBC Masterchef – The Professionals while the national winners of the Young Masterchef and Young Pastry Chef of the Year also learnt their trade at the College.

Maria Bowness, head of school for hairdressing, beauty therapy, catering, hospitality and motor vehicle at the College said: “We are thrilled to be working with the skilled chefs at Silverstone, supporting students to gain vital employability skills and experience, encouraging them to be the best they can be within their industry. The study programme in partnership with Silverstone provides a unique and exciting opportunity for student chefs to gain invaluable industry experience and transferable skills that will prepare them for employment.”

The annual intake of Level 2 and 3 Hospitality Services students from MK College will each spend at least 315 hours working alongside Dean and his skilled team who run all the catering for the venue’s Silverstone Wing.