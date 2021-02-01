Scooter power takes off in city trial scheme

THE ATTRACTION of e-scooters is growing, with almost three in four users in Milton Keynes saying they are a safer alternative to public transport during the pandemic.

Spin e-scooters have now been available in Milton Keynes for five months. Riders have taken more than 46,000 rides on its 300 e-scooters, many of which journeys would previously have been made on other forms of transport.

A total 62% of riders say they have used an e-scooter instead of driving alone in a car journey at least once. 27% made the replacement for their last trip.

Spin’s UK country manager Steve Pyer said: “Although we follow the “Stay at home” message, we are delighted that the people of Milton Keynes are choosing e-scooters as a safe, sustainable and Covid-19 secure method of travel when restrictions permit.

“We were also encouraged to see that Milton Keynes riders are choosing e-scooters over solo drive car journeys, which is a great indicator of the potential for Spin to support modal shift across the UK as we seek to expand our offer.”

As the UK continues to battle Covid-19, Spin’s Spin Access scheme supports local low-income riders and those seeking work with subsidised rides.

The company is also running its Everyday Heroes scheme, which gives all eligible NHS workers in Milton Keynes – including doctors, nurses, cleaners, radiology and lab technicians, medical assistants, and hospital and clinic administrators – free 30-minute rides on the scooters that Spin has specially repositioned for essential worker use.

Eligible riders just need to register on https://www.spin.app/.

