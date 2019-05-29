Scholarship boosts student’s dreams of career in law

MEET the winner of this year’s Legal Scholarship, awarded by law firm Freeths.

Ronald Dadey, a student at The Royal Latin School in Buckingham, is the recipient of the award, which provides aspiring law students with a bursary toward their studies as well as paid work experience.

He was named the winner after a selection process involving written applications and interviews. Eight exceptional shortlisted candidates from local schools were invited to spend the afternoon at the Milton Keynes office, which gave them the opportunity to learn about the work of commercial lawyers and their career paths.

Freeths real estate partner Valerie Warman said: “The standard of the candidates this year was fantastic but Ronald convinced us that he was most deserving to receive the scholarship. I am looking forward to him spending time with us next summer.”

Legal assistant Ellie Stevens added: “The Scholarship Scheme is a unique opportunity for law students to gain hands-on experience that will help in the development of their career in the law. The scheme has grown in popularity each year and we hope that it will continue to inspire students to study and practise law in the future.”