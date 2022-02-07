‘Role feels like it was made for a budding engineer like me’

AN APPRENTICE who works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes is encouraging others to become an apprentice and pursue their careers as Amazon announces the expansion of its apprenticeship programme with the addition of 1,500 full-time positions across the UK in 2022 including over 200 degree-level apprenticeships.

Recruitment has now started for more than 40 different schemes, from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians.

This year, Amazon is also launching a new apprenticeship programme focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance, giving apprentices the opportunity to gain real world sustainability experience. Additionally, there will be new apprenticeship schemes available including publishing, retailing, marketing and many more.

Over 500 new apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees who want to retrain and gain new skills for an exciting new career path.

There are over 1,000 apprentices currently taking part in Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. More than 500 Amazon employees have already completed apprenticeships and gone on to build successful careers within the company.

One of the apprentices taking part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme is Jessica Wright pictured, who has begun an Automation and Controls apprenticeship at Amazon in Milton Keynes.

Having finished her time at college studying aeronautical engineering, Jessica wanted to find an apprenticeship that would allow her build on her knowledge and help her to pursue her dream career in engineering.

“Being on the Amazon Apprenticeship programme makes me feel like I’m part of something big,” she says. “Studying can be quite isolating if you’re doing it alone but at Amazon I’m learning the importance of teamwork and I feel like my contribution is valuable. If you’re interested in a career in engineering, then I encourage you to apply for an apprenticeship at Amazon. This role feels like it was made for a budding engineer like me.”

The roles pay a minimum of £10.00 or £11.10 per hour depending on location and up to £32,000 a year for degree-level apprenticeships. Apprentices also receive a benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon says the 1,500 new apprenticeships highlight its ongoing commitment to creating jobs and providing opportunities for training and upskilling across the UK. Once qualified, apprentices will have the opportunity to work across Amazon’s UK sites including fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sortation centres and the company’s UK head offices in London and Manchester and the three development centres in Edinburgh, Cambridge and London.

Amazon grew its permanent UK workforce by 25,000 last year and now has more than 70,000 employees in the UK

“After the success of last year’s programme, we are pleased to be expanding to new regions across the UK and in new disciplines like corporate responsibility and sustainability,” says Amazon’s UK country manager John Boumphrey. “Amidst a backdrop of skills shortages across the country, apprenticeships are key to equipping people with the skills they need to progress in the modern labour market.”