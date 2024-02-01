Where employers head to find their stars of the future

Sponsored Article

BUSINESSES are only as good as the talent they hire… and many leading businesses turn to the MK Job Show for their stars of the future time and again.

Showcasing thousands of jobs and visited by tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers , the last event succeeded in pre-registering over 15,000 active candidates.

As the biggest event in the region, taking place on March 22-23 at centre:mk, The MK Job Show has helped thousands of people secure a new job over its ten-year run.

Organisations exhibit over and over again at the MK Job Show including Network Rail (7 times) Lockheed Martin (7 times), BP Pulse (5 times), MK NHS (12 times), Milton Keynes Council (10 times), Alliance (11 times), Santander (11 times), NHBC (6 times), Mercedes (6 times), Areo Tec Laboratories (7 times), Brioche Pasquier (4 times), Marcus by Goldman Sachs (4 times) and the University of Bedfordshire (11 times). Lots of SMEs and smaller businesses also regularly take part.

Stand packages range from small businesses, looking for 2 or more people, right up to sponsorship packages for organisations that have multiple vacancies.

Employers love attending the MK Job Show, it gives them a chance to meet potential future employees face to face, they can look them in the eye and see their personalities.

