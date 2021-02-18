Red Bull forms powertrain company after sealing power unit deal with Honda

RED BULL is to form a powertrain company after reaching agreement with Honda to use its F1 power unit technology.

Honda is to leave Formula One as a power unit manufacturer at the end of the new 2021 season. Now Red Bull has reached an agreement with Honda Motor Co Ltd to use Honda F1 power unit technology from the start of the 2022 season.

The announcement follows motorsport governing body the FIA’s introduction of a Formula One power unit development freeze that takes effect from the 2022 season.

The Red Bull – Honda agreement covers the duration of the development freeze, enabling the use of Honda power unit technology in both Red Bull Racing and sister team Scuderia AlphaTauri’s cars until the next generation engines are introduced in 2025.

To run the project, a new company Red Bull Powertrains Limited has been formed. This new division will be housed and operated from Red Bull Racing’s F1 Team base on the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes.

Talks between Red Bull and Honda have been continuing for some time. The agreement means that Red Bull racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri will continue to run with competitive power units, said Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

“The establishment of Red Bull Powertrains Limited is a bold move by Red Bull but it is one we have made after careful and detailed consideration,” he added. :”We are aware of the huge commitment required but we believe the creation of this new company is the most competitive option for both teams.”

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s team principal.

The agreement represents a significant step for Red Bull in its Formula One journey, said team principal Christian Horner.

“We were understandably disappointed when Honda made the decision to leave the sport as an engine manufacturer as our relationship yielded immediate success but we are grateful for their support in facilitating this new agreement,” Mr Horner added.

“Honda has invested significantly in hybrid technology to ensure the supply of competitive power units to both teams. We now begin the work of bringing the power unit division in-house and integrating the new facilities and personnel into our Technology Campus.

“In the meantime, we are fully focused on achieving the best possible results in what will be Honda’s final season as an official power unit supplier.”

…………