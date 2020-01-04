Real change, not loose change… Donations count in campaign against homelessness

EMPLOYEES, shoppers and diners in Central Milton Keynes are donating in their droves to a new campaign to support the Milton Keynes Homeless Partnership charity.

It is a collaboration between public, private and voluntary organisations working together to end homelessness in Milton Keynes by delivering affordable housing and support needed to provide homes for good.

The MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District has installed new mobile ‘Tap to Donate’ points across Central Milton Keynes, encouraging workers and visitors to give a donation directly to the city’s homelessness charity.

Tap to Donate at intu Milton Keynes

Donation points are currently at Jury’s Inn and Intu Milton Keynes, with more units on their way to locations across the city centre.

Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership’s chief executive Sarah Crowhurst said: “We are so grateful for the support of MyMiltonKeynes in funding this fantastic alternative giving campaign, a great way to enable people to help those that are genuinely and to support our long-term ambitions to find a solution to the homelessness crisis in Milton Keynes.

“From emergency shelter to temporary housing, we work with Milton Keynes Council and homelessness charities, aiming for ‘no first night out’.”