HR background tech firm takes centre stage with King’s Award for Enterprise

IT CARRIES out hundreds of thousands of background checks on employees every year for the UK government and for top private sector companies across the world. Now HR technology company Verifile is celebrating its second King’s Award for Enterprise.

The company, based in Bedford, won its first Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2019. This year it is among those to receive a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade after achieving 100% growth in overseas sales over three years.

Significant growth in exports of its industry-leading background checks is the result of Verifile’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the global employee fraud and security landscape. Founder and chief executive Eyal Ben-Cohen (main picture) said: “Winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2019 was a huge honour for everyone at Verifile so to now win a King’s Award for Enterprise five years later and extend our royal seal of approval is testament to our commitment to combatting fraud and improving the safety and security of businesses all over the world.

“Our screening solutions are relied upon by companies to protect their business operations, employees and potential candidates. We have been able to grow the business and deliver sustained eight years of growth in an extremely challenging economic climate, including a global pandemic and Brexit, so to be recognised for this achievement means a great deal.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Award emblem for the next five years.

Nick Kier is a Deputy Lieutenant in Bedfordshire and chairs the panel for The King’s Awards for Enterprise in the county. “In business terms, it is the equivalent of winning an MBE,” he said.

“Winning a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade for a second time is a considerable achievement and I would like to congratulate everyone at Verifile on yet again winning the highest business award available.

“In order to even apply, yet alone win, Verifile needed to demonstrate three consecutive years of outstanding growth in international trade, no mean feat with today’s financial uncertainty. Yet, winning the King’s Award shows that Verifile has been able not only to weather the economic storms, but steer the ship across smooth waters to grow its business and achieve a total of eight years of significant growth.”