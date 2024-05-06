‘We work hard to succeed on the international stage’: Platform manufacturer scales the export heights with King’s Award for Enterprise

ITS SUCCESS in growing its international market and generating increasing export volumes year on year has earned high access platform manufacturer Niftylift a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The accolade adds to the Milton Keynes company’s collection of a total four Queen’s Awards for Enterprise – two received in 2013 and another two six years later.

Niftylift has significantly expanded its global footprint, delivering export volumes that have increased consistently year on year. The company’s approach to design and manufacturing has enabled it to deliver high-quality, environmentally conscious products that meet rigorous international standards.

Managing director John Keely said: “We are immensely proud to receive this distinguished award. This accolade reflects our hard work and dedication to excellence in the international trade arena. It underscores our commitment to not only advancing our technology but also ensuring that our operations support sustainable practices worldwide.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade is awarded to British businesses for their exceptional performance in international expansion and commercial success. Criteria for the award include demonstrating substantial growth in overseas earnings and commercial success through innovative products and services.

Niftylift’s export success also brings dramatic benefits to its local economies. Most notably in the UK but also in the United States and Europe, Niftylift has brought ongoing investment and much-needed job creation.

“Our success is not just measured by sales but also by the positive impact we have on communities and the environment,” added John. “We work hard to be successful on the international stage but we are a family business at heart nd the well-being of our staff, their families and our local communities is what drives us to succeed.”

The official presentation of the King’s Award for Enterprise will take place at a royal reception later this year, attended by members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries.