On your marks… get set… flip: Firms urged to enter teams for MK Rose Corporate Pancake Race

SAVE the date: March 1 2022. It is Shrove Tuesday and the Milton Keynes Rose Corporate Pancake Race is back.

And the Milton Keynes Rose project team are looking for local businesses and organisations to take on the challenge of a relay race in Campbell Park. Teams of four are invited to bring their baton – a frying pan – and a pancake and be ready to compete for the title of MK Rose Pancake Race winners.

Entry fee is £50 per team and the race will start at 11.55am to match the time on the pillar at the Milton Keynes Rose celebrating the famous race in Olney.

Debbie Brock, chair of Cenotaph Trust which co-manages the MK Rose with the Parks Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing this race in Campbell Park. We are proud of our Shrove Tuesday pillar and cannot wait to see which local business or organisation will win The MK Rose Pancake Relay Race ‘trophy’.”

All proceeds from the event will fund future Milton Keynes Rose projects, including two new pillars which will be engraved in 2022.

To register for the relay race, contact The Parks Trust at events@theparkstrust.com