Nursery operator colleagues hit £3m charity target

EMPLOYEE owners at a day nursery operator are celebrating after achieving a charity fundraising target of ‘£3 million in three decades’ six months ahead of schedule.

The target was set at the start of 30thanniversary celebrations by Childbase Partnership, where more than 2,000 employee owners committed to a year-long fund-raising drive following a company-wide vote for mental health charity Mind and other causes.

Lucy Thompson, head of charity fundraising at the company, said: “We have a proud tradition of responding positively and innovatively to need, wherever it is found, and embracing opportunities to improve ‘quality of life’ in the communities we serve.

“It was important to everybody to celebrate this landmark birthday for the company by increasing our efforts to help the vulnerable and needy and provide support to little known organisations struggling to make a difference in tackling a range of issues impacting society.”

Fundraising efforts by colleagues included climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, a swim across the English Channel, a 800-mile bike ride visiting Childbase’s 43 nurseries across the south of England, bungee jumping and Childbase’s annual ‘sleeping rough’ challenge at its Newport Pagnell headquarters.

The company-funded Charity Support Panel responded to hundreds of applications from employees to provide support for lesser-known charities and voluntary organisations.