Nursery operator celebrates Princess Royal award

HRH the Princess Royal is pictured in conversation with June Sadler, apprenticeships manager at Newport Pagnell-based nursery operator Childbase Partnerships as the company receives an award for its bespoke Teach to Reach training programme.

June and colleague Tracey Cook, who works at the company’s Cherry Trees day nursery in Cranfield, travelled to St James’s Palace in London to receive the Princess Royal Training Award.

June Sadler and Tracey Cook with Childbase’s award.

Childbase is one of only 44 UK organisations to receive one this year and the only Early Years group among the recipients which included IBM, The Co-Op and Lloyds Banking Group.

The Teach to Reach programme, introduced in 2016, recognises the importance of the Early Years Foundation Stage in setting standards for the learning, development and care of children from birth to five years old. Childbase’s propgramme supports the current emphasis on wellbeing, the importance of communication and language skills for the very young and is one of four focus areas guiding quality provision in the company’s nurseries.

Childbase operates 43 day nurseries across the south of England.