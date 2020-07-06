New YMCA campus is ‘a fabulous community facility’

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

THE FLAGSHIP YMCA campus in Central Milton Keynes is now complete.

The new facility, built by main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, will deliver necessary housing, much-needed employment opportunities and delivering real social value for young people who need it most.

Property, construction and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard provided architectural services for the scheme, which houses 199 new apartments, offices, community facilities and commercial units.

Following the demolition of the existing 1970s buildings, the site has been revitalised by Peveril Securities – the development arm of Bowmer + Kirkland – and development manager Mayforth, creating a total 95,800 sq ft of space.

Simon Green, chief executive at YMCA Milton Keynes, said: “The homes provided – as well as the nursery, coffee shop, conference facilities, retail units and social enterprise hub – create a fabulous community facility for Milton Keynes and especially its young people.”

The new campus provides much-needed homes to more than 200 young adults in a high-quality environment right in the heart of Milton Keynes, he added. Mr Green paid tribute to the support of the projects supporters including Homes England, the South-East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, The National Lottery Community Fund, MyMiltonKeynes BID, Milton Keynes Council and The Garfield West Foundation.

John Sharp, regional director at Pick Everard said: “This 199-apartment scheme will transform the lives of at-risk youth in Milton Keynes and represents a significant upgrade to YMCA MK’s existing facilities.

“The scheme not only provides affordable homes but has also created conference room facilities, meeting rooms, a nursery, cafe and space for local businesses. Social enterprises on the ground floor level will also offer employment and training opportunities for the local community

“The new campus has transformed YMCA MK’s offering and itis a project we are proud to have been involved in.”