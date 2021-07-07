MPs call on firms to join forum to discuss export opportunities

AN EVENT showing businesses how to tap into the huge global demand for products made in the UK takes place later this month hosted by Milton Keynes MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart.

They are leading the event with the Department for International Trade as part of the Parliamentary Export Programme helping UK businesses to take advantage of international opportunities

Exports are equivalent to nearly a third of the national income and UK is the fifth biggest exporter in the world. Agreements have been reached with 67 nations plus the EU, covering £891 billion in trade.

Mr Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I am hugely excited about the potential of Global Britain and the trade opportunities we have with both established and growing economies around the world.”

Exports support 6.5 million jobs across the UK, 74% of which are outside London. The latest research estimates that jobs directly and indirectly supported by exports pay around 7% more than the national average, with Office for National Statistics estimating that goods exporting businesses are also 21% more productive.

MPs Ben Everitt (right) and Iain Stewart

The online forum takes place on July 20, 11am-12 noon. Businesses will hear speakers from the Department for International Trade and an experienced local exporter who will detail the support available for businesses to expand their business overseas.

Mr Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “Whether a business is new to exporting, has exported in the past or is a current exporter, participating in the programme will equip them with the support and tools they need to begin or continue their exporting journey.”

The event is free. To register, visit www.events.great.gov.uk/website/4974/

Both MPs are founding members of the Parliamentary Export Programme, where selected cross-party MPs organise and chair virtual meetings with experts from business and government to support local businesses developing their markets overseas.

Mr Everitt said: “Helping local businesses recover from the pandemic is one of my top priorities and I know Milton Keynes is in a fantastic position to build back better thanks to the strong business sector we have here.

“That is why I am delighted to be hosting this event with Iain to help protect jobs and give businesses in my constituency access to information, advice and finance to sell internationally.”