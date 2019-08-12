Motor group hailed as a ‘flagship employer’ for student recruitment

STUDENTS are taking their first steps into employment after showcasing their knowledge on industry placement at a leading motor dealership group.

Several have secured full-time employment with Jardine Motors Group after completing the motor vehicle repair course run by Milton Keynes College. It has hailed the dealership operator as a “flagship employer”.

Part of the course has been industry placements for two days each week at Jardine’s Audi, BMW, Jaguar Landrover and Volkswagen dealerships. So impressed were management that they decided to recruit several on a permanent basis.

“Jardine has been a flagship employer in supporting the development of our motor vehicle repair students’ skills and knowledge,” says Di Cook, head of recruitment services at Milton Keynes College. “We are providing a comprehensive and thorough training programme, which has enabled them to develop their practical skills, grow in confidence, gain more knowledge and most importantly become more mature and work ready.”

The hands-on training offered throughout the placement is backed up with a structured learning programme at the college. The course meets the requirements of the T-levels qualifications, which are set to be introduced in 2020.

“Working in partnership with the college has been a fantastic boost for us,” says Jardine Motors Group head of HR operations Jo Newell. “We really appreciate being able to help nurture some of the brightest talent coming into the automotive sector, and we jumped at the chance to take some of the students on in a permanent role.”

Adds Ms Cook: “Our motor vehicle repair students all aspire to be offered a place undertaking their work experience or an industry placement with Jardine Motors Group. They appreciate the amazing opportunity it offers them in gaining valuable experience and working with leading car brands, and are spurred on by the prospect of possibly securing a job.”