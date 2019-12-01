Manufacturer aims to encourage ‘new generation’ of engineers

MORE than 70 students enjoy an insight into the worls of state-of-the-art engineering at the annual Women in Engineering event hosted by high access platform manufacturer Niftylift at its headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Aimed at Year 9, 10 and 11 female students, those from Radcliffe, Bridge Academy, Oakgrove, MK Academy, Ousedale, Hazeley and Stantonbury International Schools visited the firm’s headquarters at Shenley Wood to find out about the different career paths available and the practical application of different engineering specialisms at Niftylift.

The day included an introductory talk followed by factory tours of Niftylift’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and engineering ‘Speed Dating’, which gave the girls the chance to experience various disciplines including production, control systems, hydraulic systems, research and product/mechanical design.

The event was a great success and feedback from the students and teachers was very positive – find out more in the highlights video https://youtu.be/x6AMoL3lnBM

“Through events like this Women in Engineering Day, we are helping schools to promote STEM subjects to more than just the obvious candidates,” said Niftylift’s marketing manager Simon Maher.

“By championing the creative aspects of the discipline, by enthusing and inspiring young females, we hope to encourage a new generation of female engineers to take their place in an exciting, vibrant and growing industry – ideally working at Niftylift.”