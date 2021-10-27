IT firm’s staff step up the pace to tackle prostate cancer

STAFF at IT firm Silverbug have enhanced their support of the Prostate Cancer UK charity with a team of ten taking part in the Run the Month Challenge for October.

The company, based at Linford Wood, already provides a 24/7 managed IT support and monitoring service for the charity. Now it is to bring in a programme of improvement projects and will advise Prostate Cancer UK on IT strategy and architecture.

The relationship started at a Professional Golfers’ Association partners’ day at The Belfry when Silverbug managing director Dan Bland, played with a local charity ambassador David Hadley-Smith.

David, 64, had been treated for the disease which had returned five years later but, through raising awareness and funds at his local golf club, David has saved 11 men’s lives by inspiring them to either learn more about prostate cancer or visit their GP.

Out of the ten men he was playing with, four had been similarly diagnosed. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and one man dies every 45 minutes from the disease.

“It was really moving hearing about different men’s experiences,” says Dan “and it made me think how prostate cancer can affect any man, so much so that we wanted to help in the fight against this awful disease.

“The charity means a great deal to a number of people in the company.”

The ten colleagues taking part in the Run the Month challenge have each been sponsored to run 50 miles across the month with all the money raised going to the charity.

Silverbiug account manager Dilbagh Singh, one of those taking part, says: “Since we started working with Prostate Cancer UK, it hasmade me more aware of everything the charity does for so many people. Those who know me will know running is not something I am exactly renowned for so this will be a real challenge. I aim to run as far and raise as much as I possibly can.”

Silverbug has been supporting the PGA with its IT needs for four years. Prostate Cancer UK has close ties with several sporting organisations including Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, which also links the charity and the company.

George Jenkins, director of resources at Prostate Cancer UK, says, “Our partnership with Silverbug is well under way and we look forward to working with them over the coming years. We are extremely grateful to all the staff at Silverbug who are taking part in Run the Month.

“It is through commitment such as this that we can support men and their families affected by the disease, and fund research into better treatments and tests that could save thousands of lives.”